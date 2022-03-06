Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

