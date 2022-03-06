Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 6th (AMAT, APPF, BLMMF, CSLT, GALT, LOV, ORN, RSG, SGFY, SMBK)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 6th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $27.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

