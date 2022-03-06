Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 6th (AMAT, APPF, BLMMF, CSLT, GALT, LOV, ORN, RSG, SGFY, SMBK)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 6th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $27.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.