IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $684.05 million and approximately $22.34 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003786 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

