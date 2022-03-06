IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRIX. StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

