IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $73.31 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.94 or 0.06748877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.42 or 1.00141903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048141 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,066,030,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,270,471 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

