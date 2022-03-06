IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 90,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRCP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

