iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,874,551 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

