iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $110.30 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.