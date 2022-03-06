iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,914 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after buying an additional 587,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 2,980,709 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74.

