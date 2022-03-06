iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.