iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $72.20.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
