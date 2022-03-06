iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. 849,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,734. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.