iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 694.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,573 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.61 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.