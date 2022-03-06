iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 38.9% in February

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,032,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,566,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,975,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.66. 1,628,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,767. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $103.60 and a 1-year high of $109.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

