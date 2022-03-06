iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 240.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 401,691 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

