iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS EFV traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,579,638 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

