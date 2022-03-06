iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $56.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

