iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 9.81% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 268.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,626,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the third quarter valued at $820,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIRL opened at $45.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $62.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14.

