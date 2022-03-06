iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,016 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after acquiring an additional 236,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

