iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Lifted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 232.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

