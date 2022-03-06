iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.95. 8,081,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $374.02 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

