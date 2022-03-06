iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.03 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.