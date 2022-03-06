iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163,378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 117,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $106.33. 4,974,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.