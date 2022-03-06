J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of J & J Snack Foods worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.
In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
