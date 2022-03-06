Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 113,466 VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.80% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7,251.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 391,587 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,454,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 72,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000.
VSMV stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $42.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.