Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,492 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.65% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 758.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

IDX opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

