Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,785 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,973 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $48.84 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.