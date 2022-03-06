Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.57% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 24,063 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LFTR opened at $9.83 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

