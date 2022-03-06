Jane Street Group LLC Invests $4.37 Million in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.53% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDNI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

