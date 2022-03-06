Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 129,066 Shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG – Get Rating) by 1,287.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.23% of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 245,560.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 234.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXG opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $33.03.

