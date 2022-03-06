Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,742.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $90.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

