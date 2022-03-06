Jane Street Group LLC Takes $4 Million Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.49% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period.

FCAL stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

