Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 20,123 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

TPX stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.