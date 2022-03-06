Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 36,369 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.
NCLH opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.
A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
