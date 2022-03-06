Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,737 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJRD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $39.23 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

