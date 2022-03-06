Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

