Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 182.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,862,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,262,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $497.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.45.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

