Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 48,075 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.66% of Curis worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth $260,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Curis by 14,853.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 353,651 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Curis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 353,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 284.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of CRIS opened at $2.96 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.