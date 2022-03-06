Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 5,596 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pool by 11.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Pool by 226.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $695,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Pool by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Pool by 12.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $465.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.79. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $313.92 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

