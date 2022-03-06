Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Nutanix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

