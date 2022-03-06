Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.29% of F-star Therapeutics worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

FSTX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.