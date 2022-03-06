Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 97,464 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,117.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,958.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 233,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

