Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,303 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC opened at $177.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.