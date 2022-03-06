Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,999 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.55 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,423 shares of company stock worth $11,953,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

