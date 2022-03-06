Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,213 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Doximity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $9,252,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,092 shares of company stock worth $2,746,659 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

