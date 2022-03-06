Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,901 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $143.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

