Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,657 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 511,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,335,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

