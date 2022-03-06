Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.12 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $269.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.18 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,950 shares of company stock worth $2,458,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

