Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,497 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,533,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after acquiring an additional 993,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $169.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

