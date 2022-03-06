Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average is $157.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.