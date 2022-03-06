Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

